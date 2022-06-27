Riversedge Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 579,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,357 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $24,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,449 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 13,594,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,978,000 after purchasing an additional 240,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,573,000 after buying an additional 748,684 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,258,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,861,000 after purchasing an additional 114,332 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,452,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,986,000 after acquiring an additional 302,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.64. 123,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,587. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

