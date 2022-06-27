Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0035

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $2,764.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00047673 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000840 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.