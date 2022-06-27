RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at CIBC

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$26.25 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on REI.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.06.

Shares of TSE REI.UN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$20.40. The company had a trading volume of 309,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,013. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$19.41 and a 52-week high of C$26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. The stock has a market cap of C$6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.29.

In related news, Senior Officer John Ballantyne bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,278.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,992 shares in the company, valued at C$1,411,921.28. Also, insider Naftali Sturm sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.18, for a total transaction of C$53,243.94.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

