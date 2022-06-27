REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Trading Up 5.9%

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.11 and last traded at $88.91. Approximately 184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 39,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.39. The stock has a market cap of $528.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Shares of REX American Resources are set to split on Monday, August 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 1st.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. State Street Corp lifted its position in REX American Resources by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in REX American Resources by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

