Request (REQ) Trading Up 12.9% This Week

Request (REQ) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.0893 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $89.33 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,817.12 or 0.99919253 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,846,320 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.