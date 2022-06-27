REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at UBS Group

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.14. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 690.1% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 880,488 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

