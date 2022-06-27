Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Reef Casino Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Reef Casino Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Reef Casino Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reef Casino Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.