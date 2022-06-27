Redd (RDD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.39 or 0.99820565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00038905 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023403 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars.

