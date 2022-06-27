Raze Network (RAZE) Hits Market Capitalization of $922,682.94

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Raze Network has traded up 8% against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $922,682.94 and approximately $2.10 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00180899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00060579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.