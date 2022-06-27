Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,028,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,663. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,153,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,237 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

