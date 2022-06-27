Rage Fan Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 52.1% against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $141,239.22 and approximately $11,139.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00180218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00066239 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

