RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Gap Down to $11.23

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $10.94. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1,465 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The firm has a market cap of $543.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,658,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,975,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,865,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,812,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 844,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after buying an additional 361,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

