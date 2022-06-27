RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Gap Down to $11.23

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $10.94. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1,465 shares.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
The firm has a market cap of $543.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,658,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,975,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,865,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,812,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 844,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after buying an additional 361,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
