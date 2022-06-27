Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Quotient updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Quotient stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 22,936,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,733. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.72. Quotient has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quotient stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.46% of Quotient worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QTNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Quotient in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

