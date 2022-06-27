Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) PT Lowered to GBX 160

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from GBX 175 ($2.14) to GBX 160 ($1.96) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QUILF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.57) price target (down from GBX 221.67 ($2.72)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 198.33 ($2.43) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quilter in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Quilter from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.08.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Quilter has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.