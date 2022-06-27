Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $982,710.26 and approximately $67,181.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,288,918 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

