Qcash (QC) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Qcash (QC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $41.82 million and approximately $52.78 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00144864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00077250 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014523 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.