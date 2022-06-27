Qcash (QC) Price Hits $0.0905

Qcash (QC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0905 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $41.62 million and approximately $63.72 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00183320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

