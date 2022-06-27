PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 6.4%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 38,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,204,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $668,662.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,293,229.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 29,193,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071,400 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,392,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,570 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,071,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 500,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1,256.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 516,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 478,831 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

