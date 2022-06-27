Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($90.53) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($114.74) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($105.26) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

PUM stock opened at €66.88 ($70.40) on Thursday. Puma has a 1 year low of €60.30 ($63.47) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($121.47). The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €67.88 and a 200 day moving average of €81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

