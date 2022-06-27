PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $4.95

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $4.74. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 30 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGRU shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price objective on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37.
About PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU)
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
