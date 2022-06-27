PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $4.95

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $4.74. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGRU shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price objective on the stock.

Get PropertyGuru alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,978,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.