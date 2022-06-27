ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) were up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 4,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 721,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ProFrac from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

