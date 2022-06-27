Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 401 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

IJR stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $95.33. 161,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,078. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

