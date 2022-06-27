Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 5,071 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 4,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 335.4% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 233.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 47,720 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 84.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 16,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 74,899 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

