Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.11. 31,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.48. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

