Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,728. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.45.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

