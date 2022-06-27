Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

AEP stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.47. 15,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,267. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

