Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,532 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.29. 62,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

