Privatix Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,820.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (PRIX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Privatix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a total market cap of $37,400.83 and approximately $11,820.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Privatix Profile

PRIX is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

