Primas (PST) Market Cap Tops $470,017.84

Primas (PST) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $470,017.84 and $196,948.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00028684 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00269175 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003394 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000994 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

