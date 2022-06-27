PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.73. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

