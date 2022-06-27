Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.00. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,517 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 837,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 85,024 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

