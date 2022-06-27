Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.00. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
About Pluristem Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
