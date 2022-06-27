Pirate Chain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $154,905.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $100.33 million and $154,905.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00306022 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00082586 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00070630 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003359 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,016,632 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.