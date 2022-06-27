Piper Sandler Raises American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target to $6.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMWL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. American Well has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.77.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Well will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $47,994.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 859,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,442.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $49,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 509,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,147.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,105 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Well by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

