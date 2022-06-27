PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Buys $38,375.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $38,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,122,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,724,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,150.00.

NYSE:PHX traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 190,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on PHX shares. TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG3 Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 323,010 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 160,625 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 46,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

