Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Increased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,496,000 after buying an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,190,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.66. The stock had a trading volume of 45,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,253. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

