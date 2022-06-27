Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,255 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.1% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.7% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $422.05. 11,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

