Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,584 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,584 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 554,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,828 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.80. 2,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,924. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $81.60.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

