Peterson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.48. 152,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,996,655. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.58 and a 200 day moving average of $355.86. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

