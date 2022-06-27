Peterson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,976 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.8% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

EMR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.46. 28,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,933. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

