Peterson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,297 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.5% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.23.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.13. The company had a trading volume of 37,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,456. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.