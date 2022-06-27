Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.50.
PFMT stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of -0.29. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,659 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 161,850 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Performant Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Performant Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
