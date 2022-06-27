Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

PFMT stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of -0.29. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,659 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 161,850 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Performant Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

