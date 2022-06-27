Pendle Achieves Market Cap of $6.82 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Pendle has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $6.82 million and $381,087.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00183320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

