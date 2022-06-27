PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 4.9%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 20,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,576,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,683,987 shares of company stock worth $147,334,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

