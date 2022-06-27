Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,472. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

