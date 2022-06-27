OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Insider Purchases $597,600.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,857,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,445,209.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OPK opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OPK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.