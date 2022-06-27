Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Down 23.3%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 23.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 192,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 67,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.
Opawica Explorations Company Profile (CVE:OPW)
Read More
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.