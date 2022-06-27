Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Down 23.3%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 23.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 192,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 67,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

