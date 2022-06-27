Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of C$12.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14.
About Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM)
Featured Stories
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.