Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of C$12.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14.

About Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

