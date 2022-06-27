Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Major Shareholder Sells $372,000.00 in Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OPOF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679. Old Point Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $125.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Old Point Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its position in Old Point Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. 32.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

