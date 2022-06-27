Oddz (ODDZ) Market Cap Reaches $1.30 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $418,427.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00180833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00062710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014372 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

