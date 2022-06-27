nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Given New $38.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT opened at $31.67 on Thursday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.